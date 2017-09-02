Tracking cuts to 53-man NFL rosters: Who's in, who's out

Dan Graziano expects heavy interest in QB Brock Osweiler after he was released by the Browns. (0:52)

T.J. Ward is out in Denver. Same with Brock Osweiler in Cleveland and Victor Cruz in Chicago.

NFL teams have to be down to final 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and our reporters are keeping track of the cuts for all 32 teams.

We're compiling the full list of cuts for every team, along with surprise moves and what they mean. Click the links after each team -- sorted alphabetically as their cuts become official -- to view the full posts.

Note: This file will be updated throughout the day.

Buffalo Bills: Shortly before the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline for cuts, the Bills acquired wide receiver/return specialist Kaelin Clay in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. Full roster.

Carolina Panthers: The roster includes veteran place-kicker Graham Gano and rookie kicker Harrison Butker. Both have been the subject of trade talk, so look for the organization to find a home for one. Full roster.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals finally picked their kicker, going with veteran Randy Bullock over rookie fifth-rounder Jake Elliott. Full roster.

Dallas Cowboys: Cooper Rush, an undrafted rookie free agent, is set to be the backup to Dak Prescott. Kellen Moore was released Saturday but could rejoin the Cowboys as soon as Sunday. Full roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars still think highly enough of third-stringer Brandon Allen to keep him on the active roster rather than expose him to other teams by trying to get him on the practice squad. Full roster.

Los Angeles Chargers: Incumbent safety Dwight Lowery was in a tight competition with Tre' Boston for the starting free safety job and the Chargers chose youth over experience. Full roster.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles have decided to carry five running backs...for now. Rookie fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey did not have a strong summer, however. Full roster.

San Francisco 49ers: Jeremy Kerley, the team's most productive receiver in 2016, never really produced in training camp or in the preseason, and he was cut. Full roster.

Tennessee Titans: Placing receiver Tajae Sharpe, re-injured his surgically repaired right foot Thursday at Kansas City, on injured reserve was the only move that can truly be considered a surprise. Full roster.