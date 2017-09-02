Tracking cuts to 53-man NFL rosters: Who's in, who's out

Dan Graziano expects heavy interest in QB Brock Osweiler after he was released by the Browns. (0:52)

T.J. Ward is out in Denver. Same with Brock Osweiler in Cleveland and Victor Cruz in Chicago.

NFL teams have to be down to final 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and our reporters are keeping track of the cuts for all 32 teams.

We're compiling the full list of cuts for every team, along with surprise moves and what they mean. Click the links after each team -- sorted alphabetically as their cuts become official -- to view the full posts.

Note: This file will be updated throughout the day.

Carolina Panthers: The roster includes veteran place-kicker Graham Gano and rookie kicker Harrison Butker. Both have been the subject of trade talk, so look for the organization to find a home for one. Full roster.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals finally picked their kicker, going with veteran Randy Bullock over rookie fifth-rounder Jake Elliott. Full roster.

Dallas Cowboys: Cooper Rush, an undrafted rookie free agent, is set to be the backup to Dak Prescott. Kellen Moore was released Saturday but could rejoin the Cowboys as soon as Sunday. Full roster.

Tennessee Titans: Placing receiver Tajae Sharpe, re-injured his surgically repaired right foot Thursday at Kansas City, on injured reserve was the only move that can truly be considered a surprise. Full roster.