Dan Graziano looks at the ramifications for the NFLPA if Eric Winston isn't picked up by another team. (1:18)

Offensive tackle and NFL Players Association president Eric Winston is being released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Veteran defensive tackle Wallace Gilberry is also being released, the source said.

NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Winston, 33, re-signed with the Bengals this offseason. He was fighting for a backup spot on the Bengals' offensive line.

Gilberry, 32, also had re-signed with the team this offseason. He has 34 sacks in nine seasons, including 2.5 for the Bengals last season.

Winston was re-elected in 2016 to a two-year term as the NFLPA's president.

He made headlines earlier this month when he told television station WCPO in Cincinnati that he doesn't care if the NFL "dies out" in 20 years because of a possible work stoppage in 2021. He suggested that players shouldn't care that a strike or lockout "might kill the goose that laid the golden egg."