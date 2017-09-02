TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived rookie linebacker and "Hard Knocks" star Riley Bullough, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tampa Bay also released wide receiver Josh Huff, a source told ESPN.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Bullough quickly became a fan favorite when he crooned Fetty Wap lyrics in the first episode of the HBO series. He was singled out by the coaching staff for always playing to the whistle and for his leadership. He also became affectionately known as "Joe Dirt" by teammates.

But Bullough was caught in a numbers game at the middle linebacker position, an area the Bucs consider one of their deepest this season. Backups Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch had strong preseasons games while Kendell Beckwith looked like a starter.

"I like to think that I went out every day and did my best, worked my hardest and put my best foot forward," Bullough said. "I wouldn't change anything. I came, day in and day out trying to work hard and trying to do my best. That's one thing I can look back on and be proud of."

When Bullough made a tackle, fans at Raymond James Stadium cheered. Bullough's fame on "Hard Knocks" earned him 2,300 new Twitter followers and even a follow back from Fetty Wap. He's also been approached about doing a reality show.

Huff had been caught in a heated battle for the final wide receiver spot behind Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin. He did not play in the final two preseason games due to an unspecified injury but had been medically cleared to resume practicing on Friday, a source told ESPN.

Huff had been released by the Eagles and signed by the Bucs in November 2016 after he was arrested for gun and marijuana charges. He saw action in three games with the Bucs last season, finishing with three catches for 41 yards.