Embattled kicker Roberto Aguayo has been released for the second time this offseason, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chicago Bears released the former second-round pick as they trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Aguayo signed with the Bears after the Buccaneers released him. The Buccaneers traded up in the second round of the 2016 draft to select the former Florida State All-American, and general manager Jason Licht took responsibility for the move not working out in comments made to The MMQB.com earlier this month.

A three-time first-team All-American kicker for the Seminoles, Aguayo made only 71 percent (22-of-31) of his field goal attempts last season as a rookie. The final straw for Aguayo with the Bucs came when he missed two of three kicks (one field goal, one extra point) in Tampa's first preseason game.

He continued to struggle with the Bears, shanking a 49-yard field goal wide right in his first attempt for the Bears in Week 2 of the preseason and continuing to struggle during practices.

Veteran Connor Barth will be the Bears' kicker for a second straight season. Barth had been released by the Buccaneers last year after the team drafted Aguayo and then signed with the Bears.

Aguayo's contract for this season had a $428,000 guarantee that the Bears will have to pay as they claimed the kicker on waivers, assuming his contract.

