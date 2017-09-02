KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will leave veteran linebacker Tamba Hali on the physically unable to perform list rather than activate him for the start of the regular season, a source said.

That means the Chiefs will be without the 33-year-old Hali, whose ailing knees have been a chronic problem for him, until at least the sixth week of the season. He will become a candidate to be activated at that point.

The news was first reported by the Kansas City Star.

Hali has not practiced this year and did not play in any of Kansas City's four preseason games.

Hali, who is tied for 44th on the NFL's all-time career sacks list, with 89.5, became a part-time player last season.

The Chiefs have Justin Houston and Dee Ford as their starting outside linebackers and veteran Frank Zombo in reserve. Tanoh Kpassagnon, the Chiefs' second-round draft pick, joined the team as a defensive end but has been playing mostly at outside linebacker in recent weeks.