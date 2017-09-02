The Washington Redskins have told Matt Jones they are waiving him, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, completing a major turnaround in the running back's fortunes.

Jones, a third-round draft selection in 2015, entered last year as Washington's starting running back but lost his job midway through the season to 2016 undrafted free agent Rob Kelley and never got it back.

The Redskins had informed Jones early in the offseason that he was no longer in their plans, but opted to keep him to see if another team would trade for him. He also provided insurance in case those ahead of him on the depth chart suffered injuries this summer.

Jones skipped the voluntary organized team activity sessions, hoping it would lead to a trade or his release.

Jones' fumbles were an issue for the Redskins' coaches. In the past two years combined, Jones tied the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon with six lost fumbles -- but Jones had 195 fewer carries. The Redskins made him a healthy inactive in the final eight games of the season and drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round. Jones' inability to play special teams did not help his cause, either.

The Redskins also will release second-year quarterback Nate Sudfeld, a source said. That would leave Washington with only two quarterbacks -- Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy. They will attempt to re-sign Sudfeld to the practice squad if he's not signed by another team.

With uncertainty regarding Cousins' future in Washington, the Redskins had hoped Sudfeld could develop into a future starter.