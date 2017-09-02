HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans cut quarterback Brandon Weeden on Saturday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

The Texans are expected to only keep two quarterbacks -- Tom Savage and first-round pick Deshaun Watson -- because Houston would rather use that roster spot at another position.

Savage cemented his status as the Texans' starting quarterback after impressing during training camp. The fourth-year quarterback has a history of injuries, including a sprained shoulder in 2015 and a concussion in Week 17 last season.

Weeden started and won critical games late in the 2015 season for the Texans with then-starter Brian Hoyer out injured. He was rewarded with a two-year contract after that season and served as the team's third-string quarterback in 2016. He was active for all but three of the Texans' 18 games last season behind Brock Osweiler and Savage but did not play.