OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco returned to practice on Saturday, giving the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback eight days to prepare for the season opener in Cincinnati.

Flacco, 32, didn't play in the preseason or practice in training camp because of a back injury. His last full-team practice was 79 days ago (June 15).

Flacco immediately worked with the first-team offense and looked fine in throwing the ball. He wasn't limited in any way and fired passes downfield, hitting receivers 25 yards down the field.

In addition to Flacco, the Ravens also welcomed back wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead. Both had been sidelined with hamstring injuries.

The Ravens have repeatedly insisted that Flacco would be ready for the regular season, and coach John Harbaugh promised a week ago that Flacco would start in Cincinnati, where Baltimore hasn't won since 2011.

Flacco informed the team of a back issue on the day the full team reported to training camp on July 27, and doctors told Flacco and the Ravens that he would need a week of rest. But the former Super Bowl MVP was sidelined for 36 days.

In the middle of August, the Ravens announced in a press release that Flacco would miss the entire preseason but he would return to practice in the preseason, which didn't happen. The first positive sign for Flacco came last week, when he began throwing again and resumed football activity.

Without Flacco, Ryan Mallett struggled all summer with his accuracy and consistency. Mallett threw at least five interceptions in one practice early in training camp, and he finished with a 61.6 passer rating in the preseason.

Flacco had built a reputation for being one of the most durable quarterbacks in league history. He started the first 122 games of his career, marking the fifth-longest streak by an NFL quarterback.

He missed his first game in 2015 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. In returning last season, Flacco produced an uneven season as the Ravens placed the weight of the offense on him.

Flacco's 672 pass attempts led the league in 2016, which allowed him to set a franchise record with 4,317 yards and establish a personal-best 64.9 completion rate. But he averaged 6.42 yards per attempt, which ranked 27th in the NFL, and he finished with 15 interceptions, the second-highest total of his career.