NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans announced Saturday that they've placed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on season-ending injured reserve.

Sharpe reinjured his right foot in Thursday's preseason finale at Kansas City.

Sharpe, a Titans fifth-round pick in 2016, had surgery in early June to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. He was cleared off the physically unable to perform list last week and played in the Titans' final two preseason games.

"Based on our history with that type of injury, we felt like this was in his best interest for his career to make sure this thing is right before we push him back on the field again," Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said.

Mularkey said Sharpe's injury isn't to the same extent as his initial fracture and surgery may not be required, but the team wanted to be cautious since it was a reoccurring issue.

Sharpe had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He was expected to take a lesser role in 2017 due to the Titans' increased depth at receiver.

This move helped clear up the Titans' receiver battle a bit. Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis, Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor separated themselves as the top four receivers.

Sharpe appeared to be the leader for the No. 5 receiver spot, with Harry Douglas, Eric Weems and Tre McBride battling behind him. Douglas made the roster as a No. 5 receiver, while McBride and Weems were cut.