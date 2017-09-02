For the first time since he bought the Dallas Cowboys, owner and general manager Jerry Jones has conducted a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, acquiring cornerback Bene Benwikere for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2019.

Benwikere has two interceptions in his career, spending his first three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers last season before signing with Cincinnati in the offseason.

With rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis coming back from hamstring strains, Benwikere offers depth to the Cowboys' secondary.

This is the 149th trade the Cowboys have pulled off since Jones took over in 1989.

Benwikere was a longshot to make the Bengals' 53-man roster due to some depth at cornerback.

Dre Kirkpatrick and Adam Jones will be the primary starters in the base defense once Jones returns from his one-game suspension. The team also has 2014 first-round pick Darqueze Dennard as a potential starting slot cornerback and 2016 first-round pick William Jackson III, who could be a candidate to start in place of Jones in the Bengals' season opener against the Ravens.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.