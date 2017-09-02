The Minnesota Vikings made the expected move of keeping quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically-unable-to-perform list to start the season, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The team made the move ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to finalize their 53-man rosters.

Bridgewater sustained what some thought would be a career-ending injury last August when he dislocated his knee and suffered a complete tear of his ACL and other ligaments.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back after he dislocated his knee and tore several ligaments, including the ACL, during a noncontact drill at practice on Aug. 30, 2016. AP Photo/Jim Mone

Saturday's move is a positive sign for Bridgewater and the Vikings, a decision that backs the team's belief that he could return to the field later this season.

Bridgewater will be eligible to come off the PUP after the first six games of the season. After sitting, Bridgewater would then have five weeks to return to practice. Minnesota would then have three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie contract.