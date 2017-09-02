HOUSTON -- The Texans released offensive tackle David Quessenberry on Saturday, he confirmed to the Houston Chronicle.

The 2013 draft pick was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago and has not played in a regular-season game in his NFL career.

Quessenberry finished his last chemotherapy treatment in early April and returned to the practice field for the first time during OTAs. He had been on the Texans' non-football illness list since 2015, but played this preseason for the Texans.

After Quessenberry played in his first preseason game in three years on Aug. 9 against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Bill O'Brien praised the offensive tackle for beating cancer and being able to play football.

"To come from where he's come from, it's just incredible that he just played in an NFL football game," O'Brien said. "I'm telling you, you just think about that. All that he's been through. How special he is to this organization. To be able to go out there and play in an NFL game is a pretty big deal."

Quessenberry could be an option for the Texans' practice squad if he clears waivers. He told the Chronicle he "absolutely" wants to be on the team's practice squad.

"I want to be in Houston," he told the newspaper.