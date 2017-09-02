The Seattle Seahawks are releasing starting defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, a league source has confirmed to ESPN.

Editor's Picks Seahawks acquire Richardson; Kearse to Jets The Seahawks traded receiver Jermaine Kearse to the Jets for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on Friday.

Rubin, 31, started for the Seahawks the past two seasons and was an anchor of the team's run defense.

He received a three-year, $12 million contract in March 2016, but Seattle's addition of Sheldon Richardson may have pushed him out.

With Rubin gone, the defensive line in Seattle's base defense will likely be Cliff Avril, Richardson, Jarran Reed and Michael Bennett. Rubin's release will save the Seahawks $2.2 million against the 2017 salary cap.

NFL Network was the first to report the move.