INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have elevated quarterback Andrew Luck from the physically unable to perform list to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The move wasn't surprising because the team has said on multiple occasions that the plan was to have Luck taken off the PUP list before the start of the regular season. Luck would have had to miss the first six weeks of the regular season if he remained on the PUP list past 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. He had right shoulder surgery in January after originally getting injured in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

It's unlikely that Luck will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, according to owner Jim Irsay, but the Colts have not officially ruled him out. Luck has not played in a game since Week 17 of last season, and he missed all of the team's offseason workouts.

Scott Tolzien is expected to start if Luck doesn't play against the Rams. The Colts also traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday, sending wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots.

The next step for Luck is getting on the practice field to regain his confidence and work on continuity with the rest of his teammates. The Colts will practice Monday in preparation for their game against the Rams.

Irsay said on the team's television broadcast on Aug. 31 that he doesn't know how long it will take for Luck to regain his form. Luck completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his pass attempts despite being limited in practice at least one day of the week every week last season.

"It's a great question, because it's been said before by one of the greatest athletes and competitors who've played any sport -- the quote was this: 'These games, all games, are played on a four-inch field between your ears.' That's where it's at," Irsay said.

"You have to be able to deal with this, not only physically, but mentally. I have no doubt that Andrew Luck, the person we know that he is, he's going to come through this thing -- and he and I have had long talks about it -- not just as good as he was, but a better quarterback. When is the question. That timetable is going to be more on, really, the football gods and Andrew's gut feeling on how he's feeling."