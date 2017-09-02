Cornerback Ross Cockrell was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New York Giants on Saturday in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Cockrell was the odd man out in Steelers' outside corner competition. He was edged out by Coty Sensabaugh, who spent most of last season with the Giants. The addition of Joe Haden, who signed with the Steelers last week after being released by the Cleveland Browns, made Cockrell expendable.

The Giants were looking for cornerback depth after Valentino Blake left the team earlier this summer. Blake is also a former Steeler. He signed with the Giants as a free agent earlier this summer.

Cockrell, 26, started 16 games for the Steelers last season. He's played in 38 career games with the Bills and Steelers and recorded two interceptions.