The Denver Broncos plan to place linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve but hope to bring him back at midseason, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Broncos release former Pro Bowl safety Ward The Broncos have cut safety T.J. Ward after three seasons with the team.

By NFL rule, players are permitted to return from injured reserve only if they are on the team's initial 53-man roster. The Broncos can officially move him to IR after 24 hours.

Each team is allowed to designate two players to return as a result of a rule change instituted for this season.

Ray, selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2015 draft, tore a ligament in his left wrist two days into training camp. He underwent surgery in late July and was given a return time frame of six to eight weeks.

Ray, who finished with eight sacks last season, was elevated into the starting lineup almost from the moment DeMarcus Ware retired earlier this year. He started eight games for an injured Ware last season, which included a three-sack game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.