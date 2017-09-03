ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With backup quarterback Paxton Lynch expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season, the Denver Broncos turned to a familiar face Saturday, signing Brock Osweiler to a one-year deal.

Osweiler, who spent his first four years in the league with the Broncos, was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

The Broncos will pay Osweiler the veterans' minimum of $775,000. The Browns, who owed Osweiler $16 million after his release, will now pay him $15.225 million.

The Broncos were searching for a backup with knowledge of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's playbook. Osweiler, who played for McCoy in 2012 when McCoy was in the last year of his previous stint with the team, is looked upon as a backup quarterback with Trevor Siemian as the starter.

The issue is Lynch's recovery. Lynch suffered a right shoulder injury in the Broncos' preseason win over the Green Bay Packers last week and is expected to miss at least four weeks of the regular season. Because the injury is to his throwing shoulder, he could be out longer.

Osweiler was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, the same year the team signed Peyton Manning in free agency. Osweiler spent four seasons as Manning's backup and didn't make a start until 2015.

That year Osweiler played in eight games and started seven as Manning recovered from a foot injury. The Broncos went 5-2 in those starts down the stretch on the way to Super Bowl 50.

Manning replaced Osweiler in the regular-season finale and led the Broncos to a comeback win over the Chargers. Manning then started all three of the Broncos' postseason games, including the victory over the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl.

The move left some hard feelings among some in Osweiler's support group, though the Broncos were prepared to sign him to one of the bigger offers he received in free agency that offseason. However, the Broncos' offer wasn't nearly as big as that of the Houston Texans, who signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million deal.

In Houston, Osweiler struggled mightily at times in Bill O'Brien's offense and finished with 2,957 yards passing to go with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Texans traded Osweiler to the Browns during the draft this past April, and Osweiler was in the mix to be Cleveland's starter until rookie DeShone Kizer won the job. Osweiler did not play in the Browns' final two preseason games.