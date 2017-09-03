Former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward will sign a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The Broncos released Ward on Saturday after three seasons with the team.

The 30-year-old Ward signed with the Broncos in 2014 in an offseason when Aqib Talib, DeMarcus Ware and Emmanuel Sanders were also added to the roster. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in two of his previous three seasons in Denver.

Justin Simmons, whom the Broncos selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, has played in Ward's spot in the preseason and will be the starter into the regular season as well. Simmons' emergence has been part of the reason the Broncos were considering trying to trade Ward before releasing him.

Ward finished what he had said was his best all-around season in 2016 with 87 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 3 forced fumbles.