Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens told some within the organization this weekend that he is planning to retire, but a meeting with the team's coaches and executive has changed his mind for now, according to league sources.

The 22-year-old Cravens, who was nursing a knee injury, now is expected to miss the start of the season as Washington helps him address his issues.

Cravens is one of the league's youngest players, a second-round pick last year, and is struggling with the transition to the NFL. Washington officials want to help him through it rather than have him walk away from the game as one of the youngest NFL players to date to retire.

Washington, which now is figuring out what list to place Cravens on this week, did not respond to questions about the safety.