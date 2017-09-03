        <
          Jets claim TE Will Tye off waivers from Giants

          12:41 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
          Hurt by injuries and a suspension at tight end, the New York Jets have claimed Will Tye on waivers, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

          Tye, 25, was released Saturday after two seasons with the New York Giants. He started 10 games and caught 48 passes for 395 yards and a touchdown last season, but he fell on the depth chart after the Giants added free agent Rhett Ellison and No. 1 pick Evan Engram.

          The Jets are thin at tight end because presumptive starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins is serving a two-game suspension stemming from a DUI arrest last September.

          The backups are Eric Tomlinson, rookie Jordan Leggett and first-year free agent Jason Vander Laan. Tomlinson and Vander Laan sat out the final preseason game with shoulder injuries.

          The Jets are planning to be active with waiver pickups; they're sixth in the waiver priority, based on last season's record.

