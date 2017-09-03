Hurt by injuries and a suspension at tight end, the New York Jets have claimed Will Tye on waivers, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Tye, 25, was released Saturday after two seasons with the New York Giants. He started 10 games and caught 48 passes for 395 yards and a touchdown last season, but he fell on the depth chart after the Giants added free agent Rhett Ellison and No. 1 pick Evan Engram.

Will Tye started 10 games at tight end for the Giants last season. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Jets are thin at tight end because presumptive starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins is serving a two-game suspension stemming from a DUI arrest last September.

The backups are Eric Tomlinson, rookie Jordan Leggett and first-year free agent Jason Vander Laan. Tomlinson and Vander Laan sat out the final preseason game with shoulder injuries.

The Jets are planning to be active with waiver pickups; they're sixth in the waiver priority, based on last season's record.