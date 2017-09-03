INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones was one of five players the Indianapolis Colts claimed off waivers Sunday. The Colts also made a surprise roster move Sunday, releasing center Brian Schwenke, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones, a third-round pick in 2015, was released from the Redskins after being told during the offseason that he didn't fit into the team's long-term plans. He began last season as Washington's starting running back before losing the job and being a healthy inactive for the final eight games.

Jones rushed for 950 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons in Washington. One of his biggest problems was an inability to hold on to the ball. He fumbled seven times with the Redskins, losing six of them. The six lost fumbles tied Melvin Gordon of the Chargers for the most over the past two seasons.

Jones joins a backfield in Indianapolis that includes Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and rookie Marlon Mack.

Schwenke, signed by the Colts as a free agent in March, started 28 games over the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The other players claimed by the Colts were defensive backs Pierre Desir (Seattle) and Kenny Moore (New England), offensive lineman Ian Silberman (Oakland) and receiver Matt Hazel (Washington). The Colts will have to make five roster moves to clear space for those players.