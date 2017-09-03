In a surprise move, the Buffalo Bills waived running back Jonathan Williams on Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Williams was expected to play a significant role behind LeSean McCoy in the Bills' backfield after Mike Gillislee signed a restricted free-agent deal with the New England Patriots in the offseason.

Williams, a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, played in 11 games last season. He rushed 27 times for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Without Williams, the Bills are now expected to use veteran Mike Tolbert as their top option behind McCoy. The team also kept running backs Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones, whose main contributions are expected to come on special teams, on their 53-man roster.

Williams' release comes after the Bills claimed three players off waivers Sunday: offensive tackle Conor McDermott (from New England), linebacker Deon Lacey (from Miami) and tight end Khari Lee (from Detroit).

The Bills also released veteran linebacker Gerald Hodges on Sunday, ProFootballTalk reported.