COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers claimed two players off waivers a day after final roster cuts to add needed depth on Sunday.

According to the NFL transactions report, the Chargers claimed offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive back Jeff Richards. The Chargers have yet to announce corresponding moves to clear roster spots for these two players.

A third-round selection for the Denver Broncos in the 2014 draft, Schofield is considered a hard worker who at times struggled with uneven play during his stint in Denver.

Michael Schofield (No. 79), made 29 starts for the Broncos, including 16 last season at right guard and right tackle. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

At 6-foot-6 and 301 pounds, Schofield made 29 starts for the Broncos and his strength is versatility, with an ability to play everything but center along the offensive line.

Schofield, 26, made 16 starts last season for Denver and played both right guard and right tackle.

Richards signed a futures deal with the Carolina Panthers in January. Before that, Richards played two seasons in the CFL (for the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Eskimos) and with the Spokane Shock of the Arena League in 2014.

A 6-2, 210-pound product of Emporia State, Richards fits Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's profile for tall, rangy defensive backs.

Richards finished with five combined tackles during preseason play for the Panthers.