The Miami Dolphins claimed kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday to replace Andrew Franks, who was waived by the team.

The Browns had waived Parkey this week as they trimmed their roster to 53 players.

Parkey, 25, lost his job to rookie Zane Gonzalez, a seventh-round draft pick. Gonazlez may have sealed Parkey's fate when he connected on a 53-yard field goal in last Thursday's exhibition win at Chicago.

Cody Parkey, who is from Jupiter, Florida, is coming home to play after being claimed by the Dolphins. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Parkey joined the Browns in Week 3 last season after Patrick Murray injured his knee in practice. Parkey missed three of six field-goals in his debut -- he only met his holder and snapper in pre-game warm-ups -- but recover to make 17 of his next 19 attempts.

He was with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Browns and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 when he made 32 of 34 field goal attempts and was perfect on 54 point-after attempts. His 150 points broke the record for points scored by a rookie.

Franks, 24 has been the Dolphins' kicker for the past two seasons, converting 29 of his 37 field goal attempts and 74 of 78 extra-point attempts.

He thanked the Dolphins for his time with the team in a tweet Sunday.

Just wanted to thank the @MiamiDolphins for the opportunity and for a great 2 yrs. Time to get back to work #NoRestForTheWicked — Andrew Franks (@A_K_F_3) September 3, 2017

Franks had a solid preseason that included a 56-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third exhibition game. He was 2-for-3 overall.

Parkey made both of his field goal attempts for the Browns this preseason.

ESPN's James Walker and The Associated Press contributed to this report.