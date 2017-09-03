HOUSTON -- Texans defensive end J.J. Watt began the first phase of his hurricane relief plan Sunday morning by dropping off and handing out 10 semi-trucks' worth of goods to areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

And he did it without touching any of the $18 million (and counting) donated to his Houston Flood Relief Fund.

The trucks were filled with everything from water, clothing, food, buckets and other cleaning supplies to help those whose houses were flooded. On the way to one of the locations, the sidewalks were littered with items that had to be removed from houses because of the floods.

"One of the most important things about today is not a single dollar has been spent yet. All 10 semi-trucks were donated," Watt said. "All 10 trucks are filled with goods that were donated. These are all volunteers. So we haven't even spent a single cent yet and we're already going out and making a big impact."

At the Christian Tabernacle Church in Houston, the line for cars to pick up supplies stretched far around the block. Most in line didn't know the Texans would be there, so when it came time to open the doors or trunk to their car, their faces lit up. In between loading the supplies into cars and trucks, players took photos and signed autographs. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had wide eyes as a group of volunteers told him about how they drove their boat to rescue people from their houses in the worst of the storm.

Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller drew a crowd, and he said he was happy to take as many selfies and sign as many autographs as he could if it put a smile on the faces of those affected by the storm.

Watt made a point to say that Sunday's efforts were just Phase 1 of his plans to help Houston.

"It's not a one-day, it's not a one-week, not a one-year project," Watt said.

"I'm taking my time. I'm going to make sure I do this thing right, because this is a long-term project," he said. "The biggest thing everybody keeps telling me is 'take your time, make sure you do it right.'"