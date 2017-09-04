ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With the status of starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor still uncertain for Sunday's season opener, the Buffalo Bills signed quarterback Joe Webb on Monday, the team announced.

Taylor remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during an Aug. 26 preseason loss to Baltimore. Third-string quarterback T.J. Yates also remains in the concussion protocol.

"With any starter, it gets to the point in the week where you got to say, 'Hey, we're going to have to go one way or the other,'" coach Sean McDermott said Monday. "We'll cross that road when we come to it at this point.

"You've heard me say this before: Resilience is important. Resiliency, grit, being adaptable. Sometimes a setback is a setup for a comeback. That's the name of the game in this business. We feel good that we'll have clarity around the situation when we need it. This team is ready. We've adjusted before, and I expect that we'll adjust again."

The Bills aren't sure whether Tyrod Taylor, who remains in the concussion protocol, will be ready to play Week 1 against the Jets. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Rookie Nathan Peterman, a fifth-round draft selection, would start Sunday against the New York Jets if Taylor is unable to play. Peterman completed 54 percent of his passes in the preseason for a 75.6 quarterback rating.

"He is ready," McDermott said. "When you look at what he's done throughout the preseason, I'm confident, and we're extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he's only going to continue to get better."

Webb, 30, was released Saturday by the Carolina Panthers. Both McDermott, formerly the Panthers' defensive coordinator, and Bills first-year general manager Brandon Beane, formerly the Panthers' assistant general manager, have familiarity with Webb.

"I like Joe Webb," McDermott said. "He plays a lot of different positions. He brings a lot to the table, just starting with the person he is. He's a high-energy guy. He's a positive person. Good for our culture, good for our locker room. He plays special teams. He plays quarterback. He plays wide receiver. He plays [defensive back]. He's done it all."

To make room for Webb, the Bills released safety Colt Anderson, the team announced. A source said Anderson could return to the roster later this week.