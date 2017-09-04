The Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of 2014 second-round draft pick Ra'Shede Hageman, a defensive tackle who was arrested last year on domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged incident with his then-girlfriend.

In a statement Monday morning, the Falcons said they released Hageman with a year and $1,147,614 remaining on his contract as an "organizational decision to move forward ... after a thorough investigative process by local authorities."

According to a police report from DeKalb County, Georgia, obtained by The Associated Press last year, Hageman faced misdemeanor charges of battery, cruelty to children, and interfering with calls for emergency assistance stemming from a March incident at the home of Janeal Jefferies. Her son was present at the time, according to the report.

A source told ESPN the criminal investigation has concluded and an agreement was reached with Hageman from the legal side. However, the NFL continues to look into the matter, with no timetable on a disciplinary decision.

"It's ongoing, so really, I can't really say nothing about that," Hageman said last September. "I don't want to be a distraction toward the team, so I've got to let my lawyers handle that situation."

The Falcons became aware of the incident last March but didn't address it publicly until last September.

At the time, Falcons coach Dan Quinn declined to speak about the specifics of the incident until after it had been reviewed through the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"We're aware of the serious allegations that are there," Quinn said last September. "Under the player conduct policy, we're not allowed to comment on any investigation forthright. But we have been aware of those [allegations], but won't further comment until the league comes to a final conclusion and all the facts have been brought forth."

Quinn is likely to address the issue when the Falcons conclude practice Monday afternoon.