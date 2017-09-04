FRISCO, Texas -- If the Dallas Cowboys are going to sign All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to an extension, it will come after the season, according to a source.

Last week served as an unofficial deadline to get a deal done or Martin would play out the season without the potential distraction of contract negotiations, and the sides can pick back up on a deal after the season.

The Cowboys have wanted to sign Martin to a long-term extension just as they had done with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith in 2014 and All-Pro center Travis Frederick in 2016, but the talks have not gotten very far along in the process.

Last week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones remained hopeful a deal could be done but altered what had been the training-camp time frame.

"Hopefully we're making some progress, but those things, you can't really comment on them until they're either done or not done," Jones said. "Obviously the goal for both sides has been to be done with everything by the end of the season."

Earlier in the spring, the Cowboys picked up Martin's fifth-year option for 2018 worth $9.341 million, which is guaranteed only for injury. Theoretically the Cowboys could have Martin under contract through 2021 if they were to use the franchise and/or transition tags after he played out the option.

The Cowboys want to keep Martin, who is considered by many to be the best guard in football. Martin has said he wants to remain a Cowboy.

While no deal was able to be finished by the time camp ended, that doesn't mean a long-term deal can't be worked out by next year.

The Cleveland Browns signed Kevin Zeitler as a free agent to the largest contract given to a guard -- five years, $60 million that included $31.5 million guaranteed. Martin's deal would likely exceed those figures.

With Smith and Frederick signed through 2023 and right tackle La'el Collins through 2019, the Cowboys want to keep Martin for a long stretch as well and the timing of the deal matters with Dak Prescott forced to play on his rookie contract through 2019.

For budgeting purposes, it would make sense to have Martin's deal done before they are forced to pay a mega-extension to Prescott, provided he performs the way the club expects over the next two seasons.

Martin, who turns 27 in November, has not missed a game in his career. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and has twice been named an All-Pro.