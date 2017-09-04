The Indianapolis Colts will go into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams without quarterback Andrew Luck, general manager Chris Ballard said Monday.
Scott Tolzien will start against the Rams, Ballard announced during a news conference. Tolzien is 0-2-1 with a 27.8 Total QBR in his career as a starter, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Luck had right shoulder surgery in January after originally getting injured in Week 3 of the 2015 season. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list Saturday after missing all of the team's offseason workouts.
Ballard did not give a timetable for when Luck would return to practice.
The Colts also have quarterback Jacoby Brissett on their roster, acquiring him Saturday in a trade with the New England Patriots.
In other injury news, Ballard confirmed that cornerback Vontae Davis would be out a few weeks. Davis suffered what the team called a significant groin injury on Aug. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Earlier Monday, the Colts placed tight end Erik Swoope on injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a knee injury.
Information from ESPN's Mike Wells was used in this report.