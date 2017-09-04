Colts general manager Chris Ballard breaks down the decision to not have Andrew Luck play in the team's opener against the Rams. (0:53)

The Indianapolis Colts will go into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams without quarterback Andrew Luck, general manager Chris Ballard said Monday.

Scott Tolzien will start against the Rams, Ballard announced during a news conference. Tolzien is 0-2-1 with a 27.8 Total QBR in his career as a starter, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Luck had right shoulder surgery in January after originally getting injured in Week 3 of the 2015 season. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list Saturday after missing all of the team's offseason workouts.

No Such Luck The Colts' winning percentage hasn't fallen much without Andrew Luck as their starter, but other numbers show the drop-off when Indianapolis is missing its franchise quarterback. Colts in regular season since 2012 by QB starter Andrew Luck Other QBs Record 43-27 6-4 PPG 24.4 18.3 Pass YPG 258.2 213.0 TD/INT 1.9 1.3 Total QBR 65 47 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Ballard did not give a timetable for when Luck would return to practice.

The Colts also have quarterback Jacoby Brissett on their roster, acquiring him Saturday in a trade with the New England Patriots.

In other injury news, Ballard confirmed that cornerback Vontae Davis would be out a few weeks. Davis suffered what the team called a significant groin injury on Aug. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier Monday, the Colts placed tight end Erik Swoope on injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Information from ESPN's Mike Wells was used in this report.