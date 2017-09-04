        <
        >

          Packers sign OG Lane Taylor to extension

          12:50 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Packers for Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1997-2013
            • Two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
            Follow on Twitter

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- One year ago, Lane Taylor was preparing to replace Josh Sitton after the Green Bay Packers surprisingly cut the Pro Bowl left guard a week before the season opener.

          On Monday, Taylor began preparations for his second year as a starter with a new contract in hand. The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent signed an extension, the team announced.

          According to a source, it's a three-year extension worth $16.5 million in new money. That's in addition to the $2.8 million he was already scheduled to make this season in the final year of the two-year, $4.15 million deal he signed in March 2016, months before anyone had any idea he would be a starter.

          Taylor is now under contract through the 2020 season.

          As Sitton's replacement, Taylor not only started every game but made a seamless transition into an offense that ranked eighth in the NFL last season.

          Taylor was a backup and spot starter in his first three NFL seasons. He originally made the team in 2013 as an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State.

          "It's a little different obviously because I'm starting now, I'm not in a backup role, trying to defend my spot as the swing guard or whatever," Taylor said last month during training camp. "But from a mindset, it's not much different for me. I still have to grind, still have to get better, still have to perfect my craft."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.