Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis will be out a "few weeks," general manager Chris Ballad said Monday.

Editor's Picks Colts QB Luck (shoulder) won't play in Week 1 Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not play against the Rams, general manager Chris Ballard said Monday. The team will turn to Scott Tolzien for the season opener.

Davis, the team's top cornerback, suffered a groin injury in the third preseason game at Pittsburgh on Aug. 26.

"It stinks not having Vontae out there. He's our No. 1 corner," coach Chuck Pagano said. "It's unfortunate, but injuries happen. It's next man up. We have guys in here, some that are really young, some that are new. It's my job to get them ready to play winning football."

The loss of Davis means the Colts could be going into their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams with rookies Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston as two of their three cornerbacks along with veteran Rashaan Melvin.

This is the second straight year that Davis will miss the start of the season. He missed the first two games of 2016 with a foot injury.