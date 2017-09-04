HOUSTON -- DeAndre Hopkins, who has been dealing with a thumb injury, says he is "1,000 percent" ready for the Texans' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopkins injured his thumb in the Texans' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 9 and has not practiced since. The fourth-year wide receiver said he hasn't dealt with any setbacks because of the injury and has just been trying to let his thumb heal.

"I catch on my thumb every day, so no need for me to go out there and keep going to the nagging injury," Hopkins said. "Just let it heal. And that's what they did."

Hopkins, who was entering the final season of his rookie deal after the Texans picked up his fifth-year option in April 2016, signed a five-year, $81 million contract extension last week. The $49 million guaranteed in the deal is the most for any wide receiver in the NFL.

Last season, Hopkins had 78 catches for 954 yards and four touchdowns.