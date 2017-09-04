New Bucs safety T.J. Ward expresses his criticism for the Broncos' front office in regards to how it handled his departure from Denver. (0:32)

TAMPA, Fla. -- New Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward had some sharp words for his former Denver Broncos team and the way the front office handled his departure.

"I just think they handled it completely unprofessional," said Ward, who had been among the Broncos' final roster cuts. "They could have let me know that was going on. You had a full offseason, ya know? I know it's a business, but when you have good employees, you're supposed to treat your employees a certain way."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ward was one of the most well-liked players in the Broncos locker room. He missed all of the preseason with a hamstring injury but had recovered and was preparing for the season opener.

Editor's Picks T.J. Ward signing shows Bucs believe they're in win-now mode Adding veteran safety T.J. Ward gives the Bucs a Pro Bowler at every level of the defense and stabilizes a position that was a weak spot last season.

Ward was entering the final season of a four-year, $22.5 million deal. He wanted a new contract and talked about hoping to finish out his career with the Broncos.

Broncos general manager John Elway indicated that the play of 2016 draft picks Justin Simmons and Will Parks allowed them to part ways with Ward.

"My thoughts are that T.J. was a great player for this franchise. They won a lot of games with this guy," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said when asked to respond to Ward's comments. "We're going to miss having T.J., good person, good man, but we're on to the Chargers. That's behind us and we wish him well."

Ward said he wishes they would have let him know sooner. Instead, he flew into Tampa, Florida, late Sunday night, got three hours of sleep and is scrambling to learn a new defense with less than a week until the Buccaneers' opener against the Miami Dolphins.

"It's just unfortunate the way they handled that situation, but it is what it is," Ward said. "They've gotta live with it, and I've gotta live with it. I'm gonna make sure I land on my feet. Whatever happens to them ... happens to them."