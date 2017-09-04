NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans announced their 2017 team captains with five of the team's biggest leaders and one special surprise member, former linebacker Tim Shaw.

The addition of Shaw signifies the role his presence and fight against Lou Gehrig's disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) has on the Titans locker room. Shaw remains a regular around the Titans facility during training camp, home and away games. He's giving motivational speeches to the team as well.

"It is real special for Tim to be with us," linebacker Wesley Woodyard, one of the Titans' other captains, told the team website. "Nobody knows how many days you have on this earth, and him battling ALS, it shows the courage he has to keep going on. It is amazing to have him around, and we cherish him."

Tim Shaw played three seasons with the Titans from 2010 to '12 and was the special-teams captain for his final two seasons in Tennessee. He announced he had ALS in 2014. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Shaw played three seasons with the Titans from 2010 to '12 and was the special-teams captain for his final two seasons in Tennessee. He announced that he has ALS in 2014 during an Ice Bucket Challenge video.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, linebacker Brian Orakpo, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey were the other Titans named team captains Monday.