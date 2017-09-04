THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Aaron Donald, holding out all summer while in hopes of a more lucrative contract, was not on the field with his Los Angeles Rams teammates by early Monday afternoon, for the start of a practice head coach Sean McVay previously deemed "the first day of true preparation" for their first opponent.

The Rams are off on Tuesday, and Donald's Monday absence makes it seem unlikely that he will be available for Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts will be without three key players for that game, including quarterback Andrew Luck, center Ryan Kelly and cornerback Vontae Davis.

Editor's Picks Rams' McVay: Donald saga like 'chasing a girl' Rams coach Sean McVay jokingly compares his pursuit of Aaron Donald to "chasing a girl in high school," as Donald has yet to report to the team.

If Donald doesn't arrive by Sunday, he will miss out on one of his 17 game checks, which make up his 2017 salary. The 26-year-old is set to earn a base salary of $1,802,250 this year, with a fifth-year option of $6.892 million for 2018.

Donald, however, is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been named first-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons and is deemed in some circles as the game's best defensive player, regardless of position. The substantial gap between his earnings and those of the game's top defensive players is believed to be a major motivation for his holdout.

The highest-paid defensive player is Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $114 million extension last summer that guarantees him $70 million. Next is Ndamukong Suh, who plays Donald's position and signed a six-year, $114.375 million contract with the Dolphins in 2015 that guarantees him nearly $60 million.

But Miller and Suh each signed those contracts after five NFL seasons. Donald has played in only three. And though the Rams have said all year that Donald deserves to be compensated in line with the game's best, they also don't want to give up all their salary-cap flexibility for a player who currently comes at such an affordable rate.

The Rams' front office -- a contingency that includes COO Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead and senior assistant Tony Pastoors -- flew to Atlanta on Wednesday to meet with Donald's representatives at CAA, but didn't necessarily come any closer to an agreement. Snead previously said it would "probably be a safe assumption" that Donald needed to report by the end of last week -- or at least by Monday -- to have much of a chance of playing in the opener.

Donald is no longer subject to the $40,000-a-day fines, but probably accumulated at least $1.4 million in fines for not showing up throughout the preseason and in training camp. Those fines tend to be picked up by the team on new contracts.