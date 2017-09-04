TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL is monitoring Hurricane Irma's activity in the southeast Atlantic and exploring the possibility of moving the season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins because of it.

There is the possibility of the game moving to Thursday or Friday, or to another site, according to a report from The Associated Press. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The storm is now a Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Monday morning, saying that the chances of Irma affecting parts of Florida this weekend, and possibly as early as Friday, are increasing.

A league spokesman said: "We will monitor the situation throughout the week and remain in close communication with both clubs and local officials."

Jay Cutler will be the Dolphins new quarterback when Miami starts the season. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Another source close to the situation told ESPN, "It's too early to tell you whether the game will be moved or not."

Aside from Monday being an extra practice day, things were business as usual for both the Bucs and Dolphins, with the coaches trying to minimize distractions as much as possible, even with the threat of a weeknight game on the road.

"I don't know what they're gonna do," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said. "I just got through giving the players a big speech about 'controlling what you can control and don't worry about the rest.' I have no control over those."

Added Dolphins coach Adam Gase: "Really, that's kind of out of my hands right now. I'm kind of going along with the advisement. When those things come up we'll be ready to go. We always kind of have an idea of what we can do at this point and what we can't do. But things like that are definitely out of our control."

The Dolphins are trying to reach the postseason for the first time in back-to-back years since 2000-01, and they'll be doing it with a new quarterback in Jay Cutler. The Bucs are coming off a 9-7 season, just narrowly missing the playoffs in 2016.

Both teams share a bye week in November. Neither team is in favor playing in Week 11, with Koetter showing strong resistance. "What do you think? Nobody wants that," said Koetter. "No one wants to play 16 straight [games]. They're not asking my opinion, but I'm sure they realize that."

Said Gase: "If they tell us that they changed the game, we'll just go with it."

Koetter hopes to have more information for his players during Wednesday's team meeting. The Bucs have Monday afternoon off, as well as Tuesday. He hopes that if changes are, in fact, made by the league, that they're done with the players and their families in mind, and also with regard to what happened with Hurricane Harvey.

"These guys all have families, they all have people they care about," Koetter said. "To think that those guys are just going to hop on a plane if there's some kind of danger to their families and not be bothered by it, that would be foolish to think that way."

ESPN's Dan Graziano and James Walker contributed to this report.