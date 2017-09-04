The Oakland Raiders and placekicker Sebastian Janikowski, who has played more games (268) with the team than any player in franchise history, are in a contractual standoff that could dictate whether the two sides spend this season together.

Oakland has asked Janikowski, 39, to rework his contract, which calls for him to make $4 million in the final season of his deal, per a source familiar with the situation. Janikowski so far has declined.

The issue could be resolved as soon as Tuesday, with Janikowski accepting a reworked deal or with Oakland moving on to a new kicker.

If Janikowski is still on roster at 4 pm EST Tuesday he will be guaranteed $238,000 -- 1/17th of his salary. Should the Poland product remain on the roster as of 4 pm EST Saturday, his deal will become guaranteed for the season.

Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn all worked out for the Raiders on Monday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. All three kickers lost position battles over the weekend.

Janikowski and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are tied for the NFL's longest tenure with their current teams, having both entered the league in 2000.

Information from ESPN's Field Yates was used in this report.