Returning starters for all 32 NFL teams

How has each team's starting lineup changed from 2016? Here's the breakdown for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 1, as well as insights from each team reporter.

Note: For each team, the returning starters are denoted in black, while the new starters are grey.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 5

The Bills have almost completely turned over three positions since last season: wide receiver, cornerback and safety. Gone are last year's starting receivers -- Sammy Watkins (traded to Rams) and Robert Woods (signed with Rams) -- as well as starting cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (signed with Patriots) and Ronald Darby (traded to Eagles). In contrast, Buffalo returns its entire starting offensive line from last season, and while the alignment of the defensive front seven is different in 2017, the personnel is basically unchanged. -- Mike Rodak

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 7

Outside of signing Jay Cutler (6) after Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami also traded for former Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas (89) after getting little production at the position last year. Additions at linebacker (Lawrence Timmons, 94) and safety (Nate Allen, 29) were badly needed for the Dolphins' 29th-ranked defensive unit. -- James Walker

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 8

It is rare for a defending Super Bowl champion to have so many starters returning. Running back LeGarrette Blount (Eagles), tight end Martellus Bennett (Packers) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (injury) are the lone offensive players missing from last season. The addition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) helps make up for losing Logan Ryan to the Titans in free agency. -- Mike Reiss

Returning starters: Offense 5 | Defense 6

Basically, the Jets unloaded almost every player over 30 without a guaranteed salary for 2017. The strength of the team is the defensive line, with Leonard Williams (92) and Muhammad Wilkerson (96). Rookie safeties Jamal Adams (33) and Marcus Maye (26) are promising, but the Jets still have questions at linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, tight end and, of course, quarterback. The offense will run through Matt Forte (22) and Bilal Powell, a pair of steady running backs. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Returning starters: Offense 5 | Defense 5

The biggest question mark on the team is the offensive line, where only left tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) and Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda (73) return. Baltimore must also replace three of Joe Flacco's top four targets from last year. Defensively, the Ravens are excited about their revamped secondary, which added Tony Jefferson (23), veteran cornerback Brandon Carr (24) and Marlon Humphrey. -- Jamison Hensley

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 8

The Bengals' core remains intact. The biggest question is the offensive line, with Pro Bowlers Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler now in new uniforms. Cincy will be breaking in a new right tackle (Jake Fisher, 74) and right guard (Trey Hopkins, 66), and moving struggling right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (70) to the left side. The Bengals signed Kevin Minter (51) to replace Rey Maualuga at MLB and promoted Nick Vigil (59) to a starting role at SLB. -- Katherine Terrell

Returning starters: Offense 4 | Defense 7

A one-win team should have turnover, and the Browns have plenty. There will be four new starters on defense, most notably first overall draft pick Myles Garrett (95) at right end. Offensively there will be a new starter at receiver, three new starters on the offensive line, a new tight end and, naturally, a new quarterback. With rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) named the Week 1 starter, the Browns will have their 27th starter since 1999 and their fifth opening-day starter in the past five years. -- Pat McManamon

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 7

Linebacker Vince Williams (98) replaces Lawrence Timmons at inside linebacker. He has 17 career starts in four seasons. The Steelers' defense is hoping for several Pro Bowl performances from high draft picks Ryan Shazier (50), Bud Dupree (48) and Stephon Tuitt (91), who have gained valuable starting experience the past three years. Pittsburgh also added veteran cornerback Joe Haden, who's number was unknown at the time of publication, late in the preseason. One of the league's best offensive lines spends a third season together, but the Steelers aren't relying on continuity to translate to easy wins. "We're not seeking comfort," coach Mike Tomlin said. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Returning starters: Offense 6 | Defense 8

The Texans lost four defensive contributors -- cornerback A.J. Bouye, linebacker John Simon, safety Quintin Demps and nose tackle Vince Wilfork -- to free agency or retirement, but feel their defense should still be one of the best in the league, especially with the return of J.J. Watt (99). The offense will feature a new Week 1 starting QB (Tom Savage, 3) and center (Nick Martin, 66). -- Sarah Barshop

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 3

Colts GM Chris Ballard immediately made sweeping changes to a defense that finished 30th in the NFL last season, cutting ties with aging veterans and bringing in eight new starters. Ballard targeted younger, more physical players while also putting a premium on guys who can force turnovers. -- Mike Wells

Returning starters: Offense 7 | Defense 8

The Jaguars potentially have a top-10 defense thanks to the additions of DE Calais Campbell (93), CB A.J. Bouye (21) and SS Barry Church (42) to a unit that already includes CB Jalen Ramsey (20), DT Malik Jackson (97), LB Telvin Smith (50) and young pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (91). Offensively, the Jaguars return three starters to an offensive line that wasn't very good in the run game in 2016. -- Mike DiRocco

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 7

Tennessee was built the right way with a strong, young quarterback, a nasty offensive line and a power run game, all of which are returning in 2017. Newcomers Corey Davis (84) and Eric Decker will add another starting receiver and much-needed depth. Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey (99) leads a front seven that returns six starters. The biggest turnover will come in the secondary, where the Titans put serious money this offseason, adding Logan Ryan (26) and Johnathan Cyprien (37). -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Returning starters: Offense 7 | Defense 8

Here's why Broncos consider themselves an undervalued team: They have eight players returning to a defense that has ranked as a top-four unit in four of the past five years. And they consider one of their new starters, nose tackle Domata Peko (94), a substantial upgrade. The team has retooled an offensive line that will include three new starters, with center Matt Paradis (61) and left guard Max Garcia (76) as the only returning players. -- Jeff Legwold

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 9

Kansas City's continuity on defense is startling. Only nose tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Steven Nelson are gone from 2016's core, with Bennie Logan (96) and Phillip Gaines (23) replacing them. Running back Kareem Hunt (27) is the lone rookie projected to start. -- Adam Teicher

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 10

The Chargers will have three new starters along the offensive line: Russell Okung (76), Spencer Pulley (73) and Kenny Wiggins (79). How the O-line jells during the regular season likely will determine how well Rivers (17) and Melvin Gordon (28) perform on offense. Defensively, the Chargers return all but one starter. They have a chance to be a top-10 unit with two talented edge-rushers, Joey Bosa (99) and Melvin Ingram (54), along with Casey Hayward (26) and Jason Verrett (22) at cornerback. -- Eric D. Williams

Returning starters: Offense 7 | Defense 6

The Raiders should be able to win a lot of shootouts with their elite offense -- something we should see plenty of despite the presence of Khalil Mack (52). The defense will have two rookie starters: Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (94) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55). First-round cornerback Gareon Conley should also see plenty of playing time in the secondary. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 5

Ezekiel Elliott's (21) suspension to start the season will take away one starter away from an offense that returns almost in full with La'el Collins (71) moving from left guard to right tackle. On defense, the secondary will have new faces playing big roles in Nolan Carroll (24), Jeff Heath (38) and Chidobe Awuzie. After Anthony Hitchens' season-ending injury, Jaylon Smith (54) and Justin Durant will split time at middle linebacker. -- Todd Archer

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 8

The Giants parted ways with wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings this offseason. They found one replacement from outside (Brandon Marshall, 15) and the other from within (running back Paul Perkins, 28). Their biggest loss was defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who signed as a free agent with the Colts. -- Jordan Raanan

Returning starters: Offense 7 | Defense 8

Four-fifths of the Eagles' offensive line remains intact, and the newcomer -- second-year guard Isaac Seumalo (73) -- is highly regarded by the coaching staff. Half of the starting defensive line is different, with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (93) and defensive end Vinny Curry (75) replacing Bennie Logan and Connor Barwin, who moved on to different teams this offseason. -- Tim McManus

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 6

The front seven will feature three new starters: DEs Stacey McGee (92) and Jonathan Allen (95), along with ILB Zach Brown (53). Safety D.J. Swearinger (36) is one potential impact newcomer in the lineup. Offensively, receivers Terrelle Pryor Sr. (11) and Josh Doctson (18) both have talent, but they're still working on their rapport with Kirk Cousins (8). -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Returning starters: Offense 6 | Defense 7

Chicago will have three new starters in the secondary, including free agents Marcus Cooper (25) and Quintin Demps (21). The Bears return their entire offensive line, but Chicago overhauled quarterback (Mike Glennon, 8; Mark Sanchez; Mitchell Trubisky) and tight end (Dion Sims, 88; Adam Shaheen). -- Jeff Dickerson

Returning starters: Offense 7 | Defense 9

Tight end Eric Ebron (85) returns for his fourth season and Ameer Abdullah (21) is back from injury, giving the Lions a solid returning skill position core. Detroit rebuilt its offensive line, with Rick Wagner (71) and T.J. Lang (76) acquired through free agency and Greg Robinson (73) filling in for the injured Taylor Decker. And while the secondary is strong, the front seven has a lot of question marks as rookies and others shift to new roles, including Tahir Whitehead (59) at weakside linebacker and Cornelius Washington (90) at defensive end. -- Michael Rothstein

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 8

The Packers lost TE Jared Cook and RG T.J. Lang on offense, replacing them with Martellus Bennett (80) and Jahri Evans (73), respectively. Former nickel defensive back Micah Hyde is now in Buffalo, and Green Bay looks like it will start two new cornerbacks, free agent Davon House (31) and rookie Kevin King (20). -- Rob Demovsky

Returning starters: Offense 5 | Defense 9

The Vikings like the core of their team, especially a defense that brings back nine starters. Four of them -- safety Harrison Smith (22), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29), defensive end Everson Griffen (97) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (98) -- have signed long-term extensions in the past year. Hope for an improved offense prompted four new starters on the offensive line, a fifth (Joe Berger, 61) who's changing positions, and a fresh start at running back, where rookie Dalvin Cook (33) replaces Adrian Peterson. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 10

The Falcons are loaded with returning talent on both sides of the ball, including a young, speedy back seven that has all of its starters returning from 2016. The offseason addition of Dontari Poe (92) gives Atlanta a disruptive dimension they lacked last season in the middle of the line. -- Vaughn McClure

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 9

With Cam Newton (1) and Luke Kuechly (59) among 18 returning starters, the nucleus of the 2015 team that finished 15-1 is back. Add in RB/slot receiver Christian McCaffrey (22), safety Mike Adams (29) and reserve defensive end Julius Peppers, and this may be Ron Rivera's most talented roster as he enters his seventh season as Carolina's head coach. -- David Newton

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 5

The Saints will have at least one new starter on every level of their defense as they continue to try to revamp that side of the ball. Free-agent linebacker A.J. Klein (53) should be the biggest difference-maker as the quarterback of the defense, and Marshon Lattimore (23) could provide a huge boost if he proves ready to start as a rookie. Left tackle Terron Armstead (72) is still recovering from a shoulder injury, but he's only expected to miss a month or so of action. First-round rookie Ryan Ramczyk will hold down the left tackle spot until Armstead is healthy enough to return. -- Mike Triplett

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 8

The interior of the Bucs' defensive line got an upgrade with Chris Baker (90). They got younger at the strongside linebacker spot, with rookie Kendell Beckwith (51) expected to start, and added safety T.J. Ward late in the preseason (43). Offensively, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) gives them the speedy deep threat they've been missing. J.R. Sweezy (73) steps in at guard after missing all of last year with a back injury. Rookie tight end O.J. Howard (80) is an upgrade as a run-blocker and pass-catcher. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Returning starters: Offense 9 | Defense 5

The Cardinals' offense will stay relatively intact for another season with just right guard Evan Boehm (70) and tight end Troy Niklas (87) joining the starting lineup. Arizona has two new starters at each level of the defense, including defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (92), rookie linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and veteran free-agent safety Antoine Bethea (41). -- Josh Weinfuss

Returning starters: Offense 4 | Defense 8

The Rams, under an entirely new coaching staff, rebuilt their offense in hopes of finally getting something going on that side of the ball. Will notable additions Andrew Whitworth (77) and Sammy Watkins (2) make a tangible difference? Most of the defensive personnel remains the same. The Rams signed outside linebacker Connor Barwin (98) and Kayvon Webster (21) this offseason as they transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4. -- Alden Gonzalez

Returning starters: Offense 5 | Defense 6

As you'd expect from a team that went through sweeping changes across the board, the Niners have plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball. Even some of the returning starters, such as defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and free safety Jimmie Ward (25), are playing new positions in the schemes brought by coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. All of which means it will take a while for the pieces to come together. -- Nick Wagoner

Returning starters: Offense 8 | Defense 8

The biggest turnover from last season is on Seattle's offensive line, where the team signed left guard Luke Joeckel (78) in free agency and then lost starting left tackle George Fant due to a torn ACL in the preseason. That group has a chance to be better than its 2016 version even with Rees Odhiambo (70) stepping in at left tackle, but that's not a particularly high bar given the issues Seattle's offensive line has had in recent seasons. The addition of Sheldon Richardson gives the Seahawks a defensive line reminiscent of what it had during its Super Bowl season in 2013. -- Brady Henderson