          Redskins reward Chris Thompson with two-year extension

          11:41 AM ET
          • John KeimESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Redskins for the Washington Examiner and other media outlets since 1994
            • Authored or co-authored three books on the Redskins and one on the Cleveland Browns
            Follow on Twitter

          The Washington Redskins have long considered running back Chris Thompson a vital part to their offense. That's why they signed him to a two-year contract extension Tuesday.

          Thompson had signed a one-year, $2.75 million restricted tender this offseason, and his extension allows the Redskins to focus on other individuals next offseason -- notably quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

          Thompson, a 2013 fifth-round pick, is coming off his best season, the first one in which he played all 16 games. He rushed for 356 yards on 68 carries and caught 49 passes for 349 yards, posting five total touchdowns. He also returns kickoffs.

          The 5-foot-8, 191-pound back has become more effective in all facets of the game: running with better vision and more patience, improving in protection and perfecting his route-running.

          Also, with the Redskins having lost wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon to free agency, Thompson will be among the holdovers they look to often, especially early in the season.

          "The thought of him not being around scares the heck out of me," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.

