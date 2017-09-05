DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tuesday he's awaiting a decision from the NFL as to whether his team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be moved to another city or a day earlier this week because of Hurricane Irma.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but that might change because Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida over the weekend. Playing Thursday night or at another site are among the options that have been discussed.

Editor's Picks UCF moves up Memphis game due to Irma UCF's upcoming home game against Memphis has been rescheduled to Friday night in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

NFL tracks Irma, moving Miami-T.B. possible The NFL is tracking Hurricane Irma and entertaining the possibility that the game between the Dolphins and Buccaneers may have to be moved. 1 Related

"We're going to keep practicing and getting ready for the game until somebody tells us different," Gase said.

The teams share the same bye week in November but would prefer to avoid moving the game to that weekend because it would mean both teams would play 16 weeks in a row.

"Whatever they tell us to do, we'll do," Gase said.

Hurricane Irma had strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane as of Tuesday morning. NOAA/AP Photos

The NFL held a conference call Tuesday morning to try to determine whether to play or postpone the game, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but no decision has yet been made.

The storm had strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane as of Tuesday morning.

"I've never been through anything like that," said Gase, a Michigan native in his second season with the Dolphins. "I don't know what to expect. I just want our guys to think, 'Hey, we know what we're doing.'"

The Florida State baseball league said it is canceling the finals of its playoffs. The league will hold single games on Tuesday and doubleheaders, if necessary, on Wednesday to crown co-champions.

UCF also announced Tuesday that its home football game against Memphis, originally scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, has been rescheduled to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Both the University of Florida and University of Miami said in statements that they are monitoring the storm in regards to athletic events both schools have scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.