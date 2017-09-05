ASHBURN, Virginia -- There won't be any decision for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins to make. If his wife goes into labor and the Redskins have a game, Cousins will be playing.

Cousins' wife, Julie, is due with their first child on Sept. 18 -- a day after the Redskins play at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Redskins host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10, but at least in that case he'd be near the hospital and could drive there after the game. But if they play in Los Angeles and she goes into labor, he'll need to make a cross-country flight to join her.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins doesn't plan to stop playing no matter when his first child is born. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"If I'm available, I'll be there," Cousins said. "Or if we're in L.A. or playing Philly, it is what it is and I'll get there as fast as I can."

Last season, Colt McCoy's wife had her baby induced six days before her due date of Thanksgiving -- and the Redskins were playing at Dallas. Julie Cousins did not want to have their baby induced, and the couple was comfortable with that decision.

"She's really supportive," Kirk Cousins said, "and knew from day one that she would rather let the baby come when it comes and we'll react accordingly."

The couple revealed via social media in March that they would be having a boy.

Cousins, 29, will enter his third season as the Redskins' starting quarterback -- and his second playing under the franchise tag. He has thrown for club-record yardage totals each of the past two seasons, including 4,917 yards.