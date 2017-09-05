Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor passed the NFL's concussion protocol Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Taylor is now on track to start Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets. He returned to practice Monday after suffering a concussion in an Aug. 26 preseason game in Baltimore.

The Bills placed quarterback T.J. Yates on injured reserve Tuesday. Yates also suffered a concussion in the preseason loss to the Ravens and returned to practice Monday. He is eligible to return from injured reserve in eight weeks.

With Taylor's status initially uncertain for Sunday's game, the Bills had been preparing to start fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman. They also signed veteran quarterback Joe Webb on Monday.

Webb is expected to take over Yates' role as the No. 3 quarterback.

In three preseason games, Taylor completed 48 percent of his passes for 100 yards, two interceptions and a 27.9 quarterback rating.

Also on Tuesday, the Bills re-signed safety Colt Anderson after releasing him Monday. They signed defensive tackle Cedric Thornton and waived defensive tackle Deandre Coleman.