The NFL announced Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins' season opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played at Hard Rock Stadium because of Hurricane Irma.

The game was scheduled for Sunday in Miami, but that has changed because Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida over the weekend.

"In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate," the league said in a statement.

The league said playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season are among the options that have been discussed.

The most likely scenario, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington, is for moving the game to the weekend of Week 11, in November, since both teams share that same bye week.

"Whatever they tell us to do, we'll do,'' Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday morning before the NFL's announcement.

Irma is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches Florida late this week.