TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran guard Alex Boone to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Boone played last season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 14 games, all at left guard, after six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings released Boone on Saturday when the team trimmed their roster to the 53-player limit. According to multiple reports, the Vikings approached Boone about taking a pay cut, and when he declined, Minnesota cut the 30-year-old veteran.

Alex Boone found a new home quickly after getting cut by the Vikings on Saturday, signing with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Boone's role with the Cardinals has yet to be announced, but with his experience at both right guard and left guard, he could compete for a starting role or be Arizona's primary backup at either position. He's played 59.4 percent of his career snaps at right guard and 34.2 percent at left guard, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Boone entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and didn't make his NFL debut until Week 17 of the 2011 season against the Cardinals. Since then, he's played in 90 games and started 73 times.

He also started in Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cardinals left guard Mike Iupati has been dealing with a triceps injury for the past two weeks but was on the field during the open portion of Arizona's practice on Monday.