ASHBURN, Virginia -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said safety Su'a Cravens needs time to work out personal issues, but that he would welcome him if he wanted to return.

Gruden, speaking for the first time since Cravens told the team he wanted to retire, said he doesn't doubt that Cravens' love for the game remains.

"Some people, football is not for them," Gruden said. "But I know he has a strong passion for the game and wants to play. But there are some things in his life that he needs to keep private -- that we will keep private -- that he has to take care of."

The Redskins are fully aware of Cravens' situation and what he must handle. But they were still caught off-guard by his decision. Cravens went missing for a day late last season and for three days while at USC. When asked if Cravens had discussed retirement in the past, Gruden said, "No, not to this extent."

On Saturday morning, Cravens spoke with Gruden in his office but the topic was his role for the season opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10. Cravens has been out since undergoing surgery to repair the medial meniscus in his knee after the first preseason game.

Later on Saturday, while teammates attended a team party at corner Josh Norman's house, Cravens texted the other defensive backs in a group chat about his retirement plans. One of the players showed Gruden the text.

On Sunday, Cravens spoke with team officials but did not attend practice. They placed him on the exempt/left squad list that afternoon, which he must remain on for a month.

"He came in my office the other day and had some personal issues he wanted to tend to and he wasn't sure if he wanted to continue playing football until he got those resolved," Gruden said. "We are going to let him get them resolved and see what happens in a month."

Gruden can't speak with Cravens during the month he'll be on the list, but Gruden said safety DeAngelo Hall has been in contact with Cravens.

"He's done a great job of trying to communicate with him and help him," Gruden said. "The rest of the guys have, too. ... He knows that we're all here for him if he needs us, but he just needs some time for himself to figure out what he wants to do."

Cravens was one of the more energetic players on the Redskins' defense last season, celebrating little plays like taking on a lead blocker by thrusting his fist in the air.

"I've seen him at USC, I've watched him at practice," Gruden said. "I've watched him play in games and I know he loves football. So I don't think that's the issue. There are things weighing on his mind that he has to take care of. If he gets those things cleared up, then sure we will take another look at him. He is one of our guys.

"As far as him understanding if we want him or not, obviously he knows that. We drafted him in the second round for goodness' sake. We've given him very opportunity to be a starting safety and he's taken advantage of the opportunity and played well. He was growing with the position. This just came out of nowhere. We'll stand by him and hopefully he gets everything situated and maybe we'll see him in a month."