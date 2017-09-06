The Seattle Seahawks have a new alternate logo.

The team unveiled the logo on Tuesday evening in a Facebook post, along with a caption that read: "For everyone who's ever wondered what it would be like to ... stand face-to-beak with a Seahawk."

The alternate logo shows the team's mascot facing forward and maintains the same color scheme as the standard Seahawks logo, which is seen at a profile angle.

The Seahawks have had their current logo and color scheme since the team unveiled its new Nike-designed uniforms in 2012.

That logo and its predecessor were updated versions of the original logo -- which was inspired by Native American artwork -- from the team's inception in 1976.