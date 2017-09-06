The NFL has officially postponed Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The game will be played in Miami in Week 11, a previously open bye week for both teams. On Tuesday, the NFL had started contingency planning. Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 storm and has kept its strength. Mandatory evacuations are happening in Florida, but the storm's exact path is unclear at this point.

The Miami Dolphins will not host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as the NFL moved the game to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma. Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

"The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety, in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week," a league statement stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area."

Hard Rock Stadium had approximately $500 million in renovations over the past two years. A big part of those renovations were to reinforce the stadium to withstand a Category 4 hurricane. Irma was upgraded Tuesday to a Category 5 hurricane.