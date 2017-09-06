The Buffalo Bills expect quarterback Tyrod Taylor to start the opener against the New York Jets after he was cleared from the concussion protocol, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

"Go out and do his job. Be 1/11th of the offense. That's what I expect him to do," McDermott said, when asked what his expectations of Taylor would be for Sunday's game. "That's what I expect of myself, that's what I expect of every player: Do your job."

Taylor, who was elected as a captain by the team, returned to practice Monday after suffering a concussion in an Aug. 26 preseason game in Baltimore.

The Bills placed quarterback T.J. Yates on injured reserve Tuesday. Yates also suffered a concussion in the preseason loss to the Ravens and returned to practice Monday. He is eligible to return from injured reserve in eight weeks.

The Bills had been preparing to start fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman. They also signed veteran quarterback Joe Webb on Monday.

Webb is expected to take over Yates' role as the No. 3 quarterback.

In three preseason games, Taylor completed 48 percent of his passes for 100 yards, two interceptions and a 27.9 quarterback rating.

ESPN's Mike Rodak contributed to this report.