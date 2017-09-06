Technology is coming to the beer glass.

Bud Light will distribute 65,000 glasses to New England Patriots fans at Thursday night's NFL season opener against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. The glasses will light up for every Patriots touchdown throughout the season.

Fans can pick up a special Bud Light glass at Thursday's season opener -- or buy one of the 28,300 that will be available later -- that will light up every time Rob Gronkowski & Co. score a TD. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

To make the glass light up for each TD, fans will have to download an application on an Android or iPhone, pair the phone with the app and ensure the phone is within 30 feet of their glass.

For those who won't be able to get a glass at the game, Bud Light will sell 28,300 "Touchdown Glasses" for $18 each at budlight.com/touchdown. That number is a tribute to the Patriots' 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI.

This isn't Budweiser's first foray into using technology to associate a game's big moment with its brand. In 2013, Budweiser started selling Red Lights, which lit up and sounded a horn when the purchaser's hockey team scored a goal. The company sold 80,000 lights at $150 apiece in its first 2½ years.